MILLBURY – A passenger was seriously injured after being ejected from a vehicle after a Saturday night crash on Interstate 280 in Lake Township.
On May 30, at approximately 11:41 p.m., troopers from the Bowling Green post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash at 11:41 p.m. on I-280 near Moline Martin Road.
William Koperski, 37, Clay Center, was driving a 2005 Ford Explorer SUV, southbound on I-280. Koperski traveled off the left side of the roadway, over corrected, overturned and came to final rest on the left side of the roadway.
His wife and passenger, Jessica Koperski, 35, Clay Center, Ohio was ejected from the vehicle.
Both Koperskis were transported by Lake Township Fire and EMS to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo with serious life-threatening injuries.
Both the driver and the passenger were not wearing their safety belts at the time of the crash. Alcohol impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash, and the crash remains under investigation.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Lake Township Fire and EMS, Walbridge Police Department, Lake Township Police Department and Pat and Sons Towing.