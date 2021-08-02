Main Street in downtown Bowling Green is going to be shut down for a day later this month – but it’s not for construction.
During Monday’s council meeting, Mayor Mike Aspacher announced that the city, in conjunction with Bowling Green State University, is organizing the inaugural Rally BG on Main event, to be held Aug. 28 from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Aspacher said Main Street in the downtown will be shut down for the event, which will feature a number of attractions, including live music, the BGSU marching band, cheer and dance groups, a ninja warrior course, an opportunity to meet Freddie and Freida Falcon and movie-watching on a large outdoor screen, as well as the ability to support local shops and restaurants. He said there will also be participation from a variety of groups from BGSU, Bowling Green City Schools and other organizations.
“We’re really excited to announce this inaugural event,” Aspacher said, noting the city and university have been discussing it since March, in the depths of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We remembered those days and how difficult they were,” he said, saying they felt there was “great value in coming together as a community.”
Aspacher said more details about the event would be forthcoming.
Also at the meeting, council:
• Heard from Council President Mark Hollenbaugh, who thanked council members for their “very spirited discussion” during Thursday’s committee-of-the-whole meeting to discuss rental inspection legislation.
“I think that shows we’re very serious about all the issues that come before us, and we look at them under the microscope,” he said. “I think that we are definitely executing our role as elected officials for the people of Bowling Green.”
• Heard from Public Services Bureau Director Joe Fawcett that the city is partnering with Wood County Plays to renovate the playground at Carter Park to create an inclusive playground. Council on Monday passed a resolution authorizing the city to participate in the Local Park Improvement Grant Program and file an application for a grant which, if received, would fund a portion of that effort.