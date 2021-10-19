The Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Foundation will be hosting their annual fundraising event, Party for the Parks (formerly Wine & Cheese Social & Auction) on Nov. 5 from 4-7 p.m. at the Veterans Building in City Park.
The event will feature catered food, wine, craft beer from the BG Breweries, musical entertainment, a “Celebrating BG” silent auction, and raffles. Tickets are $65 each ($70 after Oct. 22) and can be purchased in advance by calling 419-354-6297 or at the door that evening.
All proceeds support the Bowling Green Parks & Recreation Department and their mission of “enhancing quality of life through parks, programs and facilities.”
For questions, more information or to purchase tickets, call 419-354-6297.