Families are finding comfort and quality time in books during this time of coronavirus.
Dolly Parton, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and all seven local libraries are making getting a book a little easier.
United Way of Greater Toledo last week announced the expansion of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to all Wood County zip codes, as well as any remaining unserved zip codes in Lucas County.
“I have wanted to be able to bring the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to Wood County for several years,” said Michael Penrod, director of the Wood County District Public Library. “It is an excellent way to encourage early literacy and to help new parents.”
He said that differences between how the Parton project defined service areas and how library service areas are legally defined presented too many hurdles to make it work in the WCDPL service area.
“However, the launch of the Ohio governor’s Imagination Library program, which covers 50% of the cost to offer a program, changed everything,” Penrod said.
With that and with the United Way in Wood County volunteering to lead the effort long term, it was easy for all seven libraries to come together to help gather the “seed money” to get the project started, he said.
DPIL, a free, monthly, home-book delivery program for children birth to 5 years old is expanding across Ohio due to DeWine’s and his wife Fran’s commitment to increasing early childhood literacy in the state. The program was written in the governor’s formal budget last year, (noted as the “Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library”), which is designed to match the other funds
“Today every child in Wood County can enroll in the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library,” Fran DeWine said. “The Imagination Library is such an important resource for new books right now, and I am so glad that kids throughout Wood County can now sign up to get new books delivered right to their home.”
In Wood County, seven libraries/districts have committed to match funds from the state, allowing all children to be served. Those are: Wood County, Way Public Library, Pemberville Public Library, Rossford Public Library, Weston Public Library, North Baltimore Public Library and Wayne Public Library.
At the Feb. 17 meeting, the Wood County District Public Library Board authorized $14,828 to start the program.
The costs from the other county library boards are:
North Baltimore 3.44% $1,038
Pemberville 7.07% $2,134
Rossford 10.86% $3,279
Way 16.57% $5,003
Wayne 5.06% $1,527
Weston 7.89% $2,382
Janel Haas, director of Way, said that the $5,000 was donated by the Way Public Library Foundation and Friends.
“We are happy to be part of such a worthwhile early literacy tool for the children in Wood County,” she said. “The program has proven results in enhancing kindergarten readiness, which is wonderful.”
The cost is $2.10 per child, per book, Penrod said.
The Dolly Parton group covers overhead and administrative costs, Penrod said. The local agency is expected to pay for the books.
The initial cost for 100% of Wood County children ages 0-5 was $172,000. However, experience has shown about 60% will register, Penrod said.
The Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library that has a 50% match. Locally, the United Way wants to oversee the program and handle the long-term fundraising, Penrod said, but needs the libraries to put up the initial funds.
The total amount to start the program county wide is $30,195, which has been broken down between the library districts, by population. The WCDPL has the greatest population chunk, with 49%, Penrod said.
There will be no cost to families, which must register online to participate.
DPIL was first launched by Women’s Initiative of United Way, a philanthropic donor group in 2014 and has delivered nearly 400,000 books to children across 16 zip codes in Lucas County. Now the program will be available to all zip codes in Lucas County.
Anyone with a child or children, birth to 5, who lives in Lucas or Wood counties is eligible for the program. Visit UnitedWayToledo.org/ImaginationLibrary to sign up.