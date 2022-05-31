The City of Bowling Green has entered into a partnership with Wood County regarding 2022 Community Housing Impact and Preservation funds from the Ohio Department of Development.
Council took action, giving three readings to and passing a resolution on this, at last week’s meeting.
According to a legislative package document prepared for council, currently the city’s Housing Revolving Loan Fund account is used to fund larger rehab projects, and was initially comprised of HOME grant funds. On average, one of these loans is completed per year. The current balance in the RLF fund is approximately $77,000 and is only replenished by paybacks of the partial loan balances when a homeowner who completed a rehab project sells their home.
The structure of the city’s RLF program is that a mortgage is filed and is 50% forgivable after 10 years of ownership of the borrower, the document continued. The structure for Wood County’s program is that a mortgage is filed, the loan is fully forgivable after five years, and allows for amounts up to $64,000. Housing Specialist Matt Snow often refers residents to the county’s CHIP program because of the way that program is structured, thus it has created a well-established relationship.
According to the document, the new program created by the partnership would be administered by Poggemeyer Design Group on behalf of the partnership, which enables an additional $350,000 in funding for the county. The additional funds can be used in the city as well as throughout the county. All applications, compliance, monitoring, draws, and reporting will be handled by Poggemeyer. Reports will be provided to the city regarding the usage of funds, specifically in Bowling Green, but also those funds utilized throughout the county.
“It should be noted,” the document continues, “that both Northwood and Rossford, the other two entities in Wood County who qualify for HOME funds, are also partners with the county in this program.”
Also at the May 16 meeting, council:
• Introduced a resolution adopting and authorizing an amended Community Development Block Grant housing policy and procedures manual. According to the legislative package document, the manual “has been totally revised to make it easier to follow and implement, moving from 98 pages to 44 pages.”
• Introduced an ordinance authorizing the placement of the Police Division Building on West Wooster Street, and Needle Hall in City Park, on the Local Historic Register, as suggested by the Historic Preservation Commission. The matter was set out for a public hearing on June 20 at 6:30 p.m.
• Saw Benjamin Jarrett promoted to lieutenant of the Bowling Green Fire Division. “Ben is one of the individuals, the very first day you meet him, you love the guy,” said Fire Chief Bill Moorman. “He has been one of the hardest workers at Bowling Green.”
Three new firefighters were also sworn in: Isaiah Miller, Mager Riley, and Benjamin Scharf.
“This is the future of Bowling Green, this right here,” Moorman said. “From the very first day that these young men came into Bowling Green Fire, you could see they have a passion for the fire service… I know you’re going to make us proud.”