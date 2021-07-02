The Center for Regional Development at Bowling Green State University along with the Toledo Region CEDS Strategy Committee, is seeking public input on the 2021-25 Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy.
The Toledo Region CEDS Strategy Committee is comprised of representatives from Wood, Lucas and Ottawa counties, the City of Toledo, the Regional Growth Partnership, the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority and the Greater Toledo Community Foundation.
The groups all participating in developing a draft of its Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy.
The CEDS is a five-year strategic plan that guides and prioritizes the region’s economic and workforce development efforts while providing a roadmap for federal, state, and private investment in our region.
During the public engagement process used to comprise the CEDS, the strategy committee received input through over 30 one-on-one interviews and over 450 survey responses from citizens across the three-county region. The strategy committee developed two formats for the CEDS: a PDF report that goes into detail about the CEDS and a web-based report that provides high-level information regarding the 5-year CEDS.
The public comment survey, being administered by CRD at BGSU, will help ensure the CEDS meets the expectations of the Toledo Region’s community members. Responses will be completely anonymous.
To participate in the survey, visit: