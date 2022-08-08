PERRYSBURG — A leashless dog park within one of three city parks is being considered, and the city is conducting a poll to find out the level of interest from residents.
The poll can be found on the front page of the city website and is meant only for residents.
The poll comes from interest by the members of the recreation committee, which is considering three options for the location: Bicentennial Park, Orleans Park or Three Meadows Park.
“They would be 1-acre sections,” Jonathan Smith, city council president and recreation committee chair, said. “They would be fenced off with a gated entrance.”
The polling will also take place at upcoming farmers markets, held on Thursdays, from 3-8 p.m.
“So it’s not going to be just social media (and the city website), but talking to people who are at the market, to help us gauge whether this is something worth pursuing,” Smith said.
The survey started on Aug. 3 and will continue for several more weeks. Smith said that several residents have expressed an interest in the park, which led to the poll concept at the July recreation committee.
The next recreation committee meeting is Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. It is not on the agenda, but Smith said that several community members have said they plan to attend and plan to speak when the meeting is opened up for public comment. Because the polling has not yet finished, the committee discussion is expected in September.
“We will probably see something in the future, if the community shows a demand, but if the overwhelming community says no, then this is not something we would pursue. So far it seems to have a pretty receptive response,” Smith said. “We still have a lot of other logistical things to consider, but this is definitely something we wanted to explore.”
Nothing has yet been budgeted. If a dog park would move forward, it could be part of the 2023 budget. No dollar figures have been discussed, according to Smith, beyond some basics, like having a fence surrounding the area.
“We’re excited to find out the interest from the community. There are spots to put some comments in there,” Smith said.
The poll can also be found at https://forms.office.com/r/Uq90F5kS8s.