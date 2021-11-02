The Bowling Green community loves its parks.
Voters Tuesday night strongly approved a replacement for the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department’s current five-year, 2 mill property tax levy. Unofficial results from the Wood County Board of Elections posted at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday showed the levy passing with 3,545 votes, or just over 74%.
The replacement means that the millage will remain the same, but the levy will take into account changes in property valuations made since the last levy period.
“Obviously, it’s very exciting to know that the citizens of Bowling Green appreciate their parks,” said Kristin Otley, director of parks and recreation, Tuesday evening. “They love their parks, they’ve always supported their parks, and we greatly appreciate that. This will enable us to maintain those parks programs and facilities and continue to enhance the quality of life in Bowling Green.”
The replacement levy will generate an estimated $1,066,797 annually – an increase of $151,000 per year. On a home assessed at $150,000, that would be an approximate increase of $20.05 annually; the total cost of the levy on such a home would be about $105 per year. The levy accounts for 35% to 40% of the parks’ revenue budget.
“We saw it over and over and over,” Otley said, “where people really had an appreciation for the parks and the services during COVID. And some new people discovered parks and some people discovered different parks. … It’s encouraging to us to know that people really understand how essential the services are and how important they are to the community.”
Otley took note of the department’s recreational needs survey, which showed that 97% of respondents said the parks were important or very important to Bowling Green.
“The fact that people are willing to support what we think is a very good value … with their tax dollars means a lot,” she said.