Workers install a parklet in front of Juniper Brewing Company along Main Street Friday morning. This parklet is one of the three original parklets being returned to downtown – in front of Grounds for Thought, Juniper and Kabob It. New parklets will be installed in May, in front of SamB’s, Flatlands Coffee, Finders Records, Grounds for Thought coffee roasting and Cycle Werks.

