The next two parklets of the 2022 season will be installed on Tuesday at SamB’s and Flatlands Coffee on North Main Street.
The Parklet Project and Bowling Green State University’s School of Art made the announcement Wednesday.
“The changing dynamic these parklets bring to North Main Street is very exciting,” said Ben Vollmar, owner of Flatlands Coffee. “The Parklet Project, city, and BGSU School of Art have been very helpful in making such improvements. The first impressions these parklets bring will speak community-centeredness and make downtown Bowling Green an even more attractive place.”
“We’re really looking forward to this great addition to our area of downtown,” said Matt Lawrence, general manager of SamB’s. “This is going to increase our capacity and give our customers more seating options. It’s also always great to see such a strong collaboration between the city, the university, and downtown business owners.”
The new parklets are being built by Ellen Fure Smith, artist and owner of Little Bare Furniture and Parklet Project member, with the assistance of students, faculty, and staff in the School of Art’s Integrated Studio.
In April, the city’s three original parklets were returned to downtown in front of Grounds for Thought, Juniper Brewing Company/Waddington Jewelers and Kabob It. More parklet locations will follow later this month.
The Parklet Project is a fundraising effort launched in 2021 to help downtown businesses install the city’s first parklets. Along with support from more than 70 individuals and local businesses, this year’s parklets are being funded by a $50,000 grant through T-Mobile’s Hometown Grant Program. Bowling Green was one of just 25 communities nationwide to be awarded funds through that program.
Anyone wanting to support future parklets can do so by sending a contribution to “Downtown Foundation, Inc. – Parklets” c/o Jeff Dennis, PO Box 406, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402 or visiting downtownbgohio.org/parklet-project.