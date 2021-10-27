Bowling Green Mayor Mike Aspacher has granted an extension on “parklet season.” Original plans called for the parklets to be removed by Nov. 1, but that date has now been extended to Dec. 1.
“We are so incredibly thankful to Mayor Aspacher for granting this request,” said Councilwoman Rachel Phipps, who has led the Parklet Project. “As we talked with our local businesses, the Downtown SID, and the chamber of commerce the feedback on year one was overwhelmingly positive. The parklets have been a great addition to downtown Bowling Green.”
“One request we kept hearing was to find a way to keep the parklets out longer so they could be used during events like the tree lighting, holiday parade, and Small Business Saturday. With some of the busiest shopping days of the year ahead of us and so many great community events planned downtown in the next month we thought that was an amazing idea. We are so glad Mayor Aspacher and the administration agreed.”
In his response to the request submitted jointly by the Parklet Project, chamber, Downtown SID, and the owners of each of the three parklets, Aspacher said that this was a one-time extension.
“We will be happy to consider future requests for extension of the parklet removal deadline on an annual basis if this is considered beneficial to those businesses who have made this commitment,” he said.