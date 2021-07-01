A vehicle destroyed a parklet, one of the new outdoor dining areas in downtown Bowling Green, this morning.
Wooden splinters were scattered in front of Kabob It, 132 E. Wooster St.
The parklet was struck at 4:48 this morning, according to Bowling Green Police Lt. Dan Mancuso. The vehicle left the scene.
According to the police report, officers began searching the surrounding area for the suspect vehicle. When located, officers spoke with the driver, Timothy Koogan.
Koogan, 65, Bowling Green, was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control and stopping after an accident on public roads or highways.
Ellen Fure Smith, who built the parklets with the assistance of faculty and staff from Bowling Green State University School of Art’s Integrated Studio, said she was incredibly disappointed.
“I have put my blood, sweat and tears into this as have so many members of this committee,” she said.
Smith said she has already seen the benefits to downtown, and to have this happen, “it’s sickening, honestly.”
She called herself “a stubborn builder” and said the parklet will be rebuilt.
The platform shifted but didn’t buckle, which was the way it was designed, and the planter did what it was supposed to do, acting as a barrier, Smith said.
“I’m ready to rebuild. … It’s not going to keep us from making our downtown a better place,” she said.
Councilman Jeff Dennis said this is going to be a good opportunity to reevaluate the way downtown streets are being used. He said council may need to reconsider whether the goal should be getting people through downtown as fast as possible or getting people to downtown Bowling Green to enjoy businesses.
“I think that it’s clear we have a real traffic problem down here,” he said, “and it is very fortunate no one was harmed.”
Dennis said the remaining parklets in front of Juniper Brewing Company and Grounds for Thoughts, both on South Main Street, will remain.
“Those are protected by curb bump-outs,” he said.
Dennis suggested perhaps extending the curb permanently in front of Kabob It.
There were numerous volunteers on site helping with clean-up.
“When we heard something was going on, we all dropped everything and we’re happy to come and help out,” Dennis said.
Restaurant owner Zach Baroudi said it was unfortunate, but he was glad no one was hurt.
“We’ll get through it. I think it was a one-time accident,” he said.
Downtown surveillance video captured the crash. It shows a silver Toyota RAV 4 southbound on North Main Street, then turning eastbound onto East Wooster Street.
The video shows the SUV strike the parklet, leave the scene and head northbound on North Prospect Street.
According to the accident report, detectives found the vehicle parked at 215 E. Poe Road at 7 a.m. It was a match to the one in the video and had damage to the front passenger side, the report said.
In the police report, Koogan stated that he went to a downtown bar Wednesday night and left at 10:30 p.m. He said did not recall striking anything. He said no one else drives his car and no one else has a key to it.
Koogan stated that he had stopped drinking when he left the bar and kept asking officers what a parklet was, according to the police report.
Two pieces of clear headlight plastic, left at the scene of the crash by the RAV 4, matched the missing pieces on the front passenger side of Koogan’s vehicle, according to the police report.
The three parklets were installed Friday.
Located in the parking lane adjacent to the curb, parklets are designed as an extension of the sidewalk. They have the potential to greatly increase outdoor dining options and gathering spaces downtown.
The city’s program permits parklets to be in place downtown April through November.
(Multi-media journalist J.D. Pooley did the interviews for this story.)