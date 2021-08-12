Kabob It will re-install its parklet on East Wooster Street on Friday.
“We can’t wait to have the parklet up and running again,” said Zach Baroudi, owner of Kabob It. “The community and our downtown businesses have been so supportive.”
The parklet is being re-built by Ellen Fure Smith, artist and owner of Little Bare Furniture, with the assistance of faculty and staff from Bowling Green State University School of Art’s Integrated Studio.
The city’s first parklets were installed by Kabob It, Juniper Brewing Company, and Grounds for Thought in downtown Bowling Green on June 25, but Kabob It’s parklet was struck in an early morning hit-and-run on July 1. No one was injured, but the parklet was damaged.
“The incident was so demoralizing, but the outpouring of support from our neighbors and our customers has been amazing,” Baroudi said.
Kabob It’s parklet was built with donations from the Parklet Project, a fundraising effort launched this spring to help downtown businesses install the city’s first parklets. More than 70 individuals and businesses have contributed to the Parklet Project so far.
Donations to support the Parklet Project and future parklets in downtown Bowling Green may be made at downtownbgohio.org/parklet-project.