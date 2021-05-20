PERRYSBURG — Anticipated Ohio Department of Transportation funding for the Oregon Road traffic signal, that is part of the Wood County Park District J. C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve Roadway Project, has been declared ineligible.
The Wood County Park District board heard about the complication at a special meeting on Monday.
The new parking lot and entrance road was going to be partially funded by the Ohio Department of Transportation roadway funds that are tied into the larger Oregon Road project.
“We were going to use ODOT roadway funds, like we planned all along for this,” Munger said. “It helps us in one way, because it will cost us a lot less. We would have to buy a controller for the stoplight, where (we would) convert the freeway to a 4-way stop.”
The park district was going to be splitting the cost on purchasing the post, the arm and the signal.
“The problem that we ran into, when we ran that through ODOT, is they said that was not an allowable expense,” Munger said. “It makes absolutely no sense to me.”
Rebecca Dangelo, ODOT spokesperson, said there are rules on how different funding sources can and cannot be used.
"Unfortunately, the funding source that is in this project is not an eligible way to use it for traffic signals,” she said in a follow-up interview this week. “The Ohio Revised Code dictates how this should be used. It has to be roadway: Parking lots, any roadways within the park, bridges. Things like that. The other reason it’s not eligible is that this funding has to be used on the park district’s property. Since they don’t own Oregon Road, there are questions of who’s maintaining this.”
Dangelo said that signals are not on the list of authorized uses.
“I’m hoping cooler heads will prevail, but my board is saying ‘let’s go to our elected officials,’” Munger said in a follow-up interview after Monday's meeting.
Munger explained that in order to make the turn the light is necessary to get into and out of the park and because of the nature of a traffic signal it cannot sit on park property.
Because the signal was not on park property the park district would now have to pay $16,463. It was budgeted with the idea of receiving the money back from ODOT through reimbursements.
“Without the signal, that pretty much scraps the whole project,” Munger said. “It’s pretty tough getting in and out of that lot.”
The reason this project was discussed at the special meeting is because there is currently a four-month lead time on ordering parts for the project and they want to get started, he said.
“I think we should be talking to our state rep and talk to our state senator,” board member Dennis Parish said. “Tell them that if we’re going to go ahead and front that money because if you’re going to make that business deal, that you’re going to fight like hell to get reimbursed from ODOT.”
The rest of the commissioners agreed that both State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, and State Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, should be contacted.
Munger needed approval for the county engineer to order the signal equipment. Commissioners unanimously approved the motion to go ahead.
A formal resolution will be prepared for the next regular meeting on June 8.