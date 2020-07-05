Register for the following Wood County Park District programs at www.wcparks.org or by calling 419-353-1897.
Archery Skills: The Complete Archer will be held Tuesday and Thursday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Arrowwood Archery Range, 11126 Linwood Road. This free program includes two sessions for the novice archer. Get the tools to safely navigate the range, become familiar with basic archery equipment and start working on precision and accuracy. The leader is Bill Hoefflin.
Summer Science: Watersheds is set for Wednesday from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Join in a free teleconference lesson about watersheds. Learn how water travels through our watershed and what it could be carrying with it. The leader is Nicole Sarver.
Hiking for Health will be held Friday from 10-11:30 a.m. at Cricket Frog Cove, 14810 Freyman Road, Cygnet. Join a naturalist for exercise and the wonder of watching the seasonal changes. The hikes will offer a true mind-body connection. Sign up for one week or all three. The leader is Jim Witter.
Top Rope Climbing is set for Saturday from 9-11 a.m. at Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve, 26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg. Learn the basics of top-rope climbing from the adventure staff and try the walls in the quarry. All equipment is provided. The program is designed for ages 14 and up. The fee is $15 or $10 for Friends of the Parks members. The leader is Thomas Worsham.
River Wading is set for Saturday from 10-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-2 p.m. at Buttonwood Recreation Area, 27174 Hull Prairie Road, Perrysburg. Get up close and personal with the life in the Maumee River as we explore some of its runs, riffles and pools. We will be in the water exploring with our hands and nets so wear quick drying clothes and footwear that can get wet and stay attached to your feet. Kids must be 8 years or older. Program canceled in the event of high water. The leaders are Bill Hoefflin and Nicole Sarver.
Learn about Seed Starting Kits Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road. Growing plants is a great way to get connected to nature! Kids can stop by the farm to pick up a small amount of seeds, planting material and instructions on how to get their plants started. Once sprouted, send photos of the growing plants to Carter Historic Farm. Recommended for children ages 5-10. The leader is Stephanie Ross.
Explore the Wetlands July 14 from 9-10 a.m. and 10:30-11:30 a.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg. Search for macroinvertebrates, frogs and other creatures in and around the wetland. Learn how this ecosystem impacts our lives and how to contribute to good water quality. The leader are Jim Witter and Nicole Sarver.
Top Rope Climbing for Kids will be held July 23 from 6-8:30 p.m. at Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve. Learn the basics of top-rope climbing from the adventure staff and try your hand at the walls in the quarry. All equipment is provided by Wood County Parks. The program is designed for ages 8-13. Register all individuals attending the program, and limit spectators to one guardian per climber. The fee is $15 or $10 for Friends of the Parks members. The leader is Thomas Worsham.
Scarf Weaving Kits for Kids is set for July 25 from 1-3 p.m. at Carter Historic Farm. Weaving is a useful and fun skill anyone can learn, even kids. Visit Carter Historic Farm to pick up a weaving kit with directions to make a yarn scarf. Once finished, send photos of the finished product to Carter Historic Farm. The leader is Corinne Gordon.
Part two of the Composting 101 Series will be held July 26 from 10 a.m.-noon at Carter Historic Farm. Learn the fundamentals of composting, various forms of composting, how to make a successful compost and why composting is important for the environment. This will be a hands-on event for those interested in getting a little dirty, but you are welcome to simply observe as well. Attending all three sessions is encouraged but not required. The leader is Stephanie Ross.
Paddle Through the Past on July 31 from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Orleans Boat Launch, Perrysburg. Led by historic interpreters Taylor Moyer and Craig Spicer, see the Maumee River through the eyes of those who came before. Explore the river by canoe, discovering how the river was significant to Native Americans, European settlers and to the formation of the culture we know today. A canoeing safety and skills session will precede the trip. The leader is Craig Spicer. The fee is $20.