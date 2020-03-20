Park playgrounds closed in Wood County

The Wood County Park District is closing all playgrounds.
The contact surfaces on these intricate public play spaces are all surfaces on which the COVID-19 virus can remain viably transmittable, according to a news release.
Posted: Friday, March 20, 2020 2:24 pm
Posted in News, Local News on Friday, March 20, 2020 2:24 pm.
