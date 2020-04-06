Wood County Park District staff will be working in the parks, performing essential duties and maintaining social distance.
In a news release on Monday, Director Neil Munger said that as the weather warms, park district staff has numerous essential responsibilities that need to be performed.
Department heads have established lists of responsibilities that have been deemed essential tasks which must be completed in order to keep the parks safe and accessible for public use, he said. Staff will be limited to performing only those tasks that are deemed essential during this time.
“The governor has stated that parks remaining open are important as an outlet to allow citizens the opportunity to get some fresh air and exercise during this time,” Munger said. “We consider our parks to be essential infrastructure and we consider select staffing an essential government function as defined in the Ohio Director of Health’s stay at home order.”
The order directs that park visitors, as well as park employees, must comply with social distancing requirements, he said.
“In order to keep parks open and accessible for public use people need to make sure they are keeping a minimum of 6 feet between themselves and others,” Munger said.
Park district staff has also been alerted to refrain from entering normal shared areas such as lunchrooms and shared offices, keeping all activities in areas that are large enough to meet social distancing requirements.
Frequent hand washing and the use of hand sanitizer is required. Any sick employees are to stay home and notify their supervisor. Employees are to remain home until they are free of fever without the use of medication for at least 72 hours and symptoms have improved for at least 72 hours and at least seven days have passed since symptoms first began.