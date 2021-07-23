If the grass seems a little high at a county park or you brush by a low-hanging branch while biking on the Slippery Elm Trail, blame the economic issues that are plaguing many businesses.
The Wood County Park District has been unable to fill several seasonal positions, said Director Neil Munger at the July board meeting, which was held at Carter Historic Farm.
The district would usually have four additional employees to help with maintenance and two for the programming department.
“One of the big things that we have noticed is the trimming on our trails. Slippery Elm has really been an issue,” he said.
It’s been a challenge to have employees staff the rental areas, run programs and keep up on trimming and mowing, Munger said.
“It’s been difficult, but they’re doing a great job,” he said of the staff.
The starting hourly rate for an hourly employee is around $11.
“If we can still find some warm bodies, we’ll take them. But it’s tough this year. I’ve never seen it like this,” Munger said. “We’ve had several (previous) years, where we’ve had to turn people away.”
The board discussed possibly paying new employees more, but said that could impact current workers, who could possibly be paid less than the new staff.
In other business, the board approved the 2022 statuory budget. Employees are expected to receive 1.5% in cost-of-living raises, along with step increases.
The board also agreed to hire the Archer Group for $7,500 to update the salary plan, which hasn’t been done in six years, Munger said.
“We are at a point where we really need to do that,” he said. “Given the job market right now, it’s very important we remain competitive.”
A salary survey and new wage plan will be done by the end of the year.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Approved purchasing an F150 pickup truck from Thayer Ford, Bowling Green, for $33,590. The board had originally planned on buying a Dodge truck, but that order was canceled due to limited inventory. Munger said he made several calls to other dealerships and this was the one that was available.
Board member Bill Cameron voted no, saying he did not think the truck would be available.
“What assurance do we actually have that they’re producing? Because my research says they’re not,” he said.
• Set July 31 from 1-3 p.m. for the official dedication of the Ann B. Sawyer Interpretive Center at the Perrysburg quarry. Sawyer was the matriarch of the family and the driving force behind the quarry and home donation to the park district, Munger said.
“She was really the keeper of the information,” he said. “I think it’s very fitting.”
• Decided to meet either Aug. 24 or 31 at the Pratt house and farm in Perrysburg, which will be the future site of a park.
• Went into executive session to discuss personnel. No action was taken.