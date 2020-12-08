PERRYSBURG — New play structures, chairs, fencing and dugouts are coming to area parks.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the Wood County Park District board continued its annual tradition of awarding $100,000 in grants to local communities.
It has to be capital improvements or equipment, said Director Neil Munger.
“They really vary in different projects,” he said, with safety being a theme throughout the grants.
Park professionals from Erie Metroparks and Hancock and Sandusky counties were on the review committee.
Tuesday’s board meeting was held at W.W. Knight Preserve.
The 2021 park district grants:
Bairdstown $9,808
Grant #1 - 2 Basketball Poles & Backboards $2,218
Grant #2 - (2) A-Framed Shelter Houses $7,590
Grant #3 - 8’ Merry-Go-Round $3,280
Bloomdale $3,276
Grant #1 - Geodesic Climber $3,276
Grant #2 - “Word to the Wise” play structure $13,799
Grant #3 - “Inclusive Whirl” play structure $11,070
Bowling Green $2,864.00
Grant #1 - Half Pipe Extension $2,864
Grant #2 - Adirondack Chairs (15) $5,314
Grant #3- Split rail fence $10,856
Bradner $5,244
Grant #1 - Multiple item wish list $15,679
Grant #2 - Mulch/A.D.A. swing $5,244
Custar $2,895
Grant #1 - Outdoor grill, 2 picnic tables & trash receptacle $2,895
Grant #2 - Chicken coup tower & balance beam $18,330
Cygnet $10,000
Grant #1 Replacement fencing $5,000
Grant #2 Concrete around concession stand and bleachers $10,000.00
Grant #3 - Crack fill on walking trail $19,000
Grand Rapids $1,518
Grant #1 - Safety surfacing $1,518
Grant #2 - Binocular viewer $5,199
Grant #3 bike racks (2) $995
Haskins $5,000
Grant #1 - Benches & pads (6) $6,000
Grant #2 -Safety surfacing $5,000
Lake Township $4,375
Grant #1 Discovery Cave $4,375
Grant #2 (7) waste containers & Player bench $5,537
Luckey $4,096
Grant #1 - Shelter house $44,850
Grant #2 - Gametime tree climber $9,786
Grant #3 - Spring riders $4,096
North Baltimore $4,653
Grant #1 - Wellness system $9,111
Grant #2 - Trash receptacle (10) $4,653
Northwood $2,067.00
Grant #1 - Benches (3) $2,067
Pemberville (this was a partial award) $6,919
Grant #1 - Resurface tennis courts & convert to pickleball $9,985
Perrysburg Township $4,205
Grant #1 - Replacement slide $8,408
Grant #2 Safety surfacing $4,205
Tontogany $5,832
Grant #1 Safety surfacing $5,832
Troy Township $0.00
Grant #1 - Merry-Go-Round $10,519
Walbridge $4,872
Grant #1 - Benches (4) $4,872
Grant #2 - Back stops & fencing $12,990
Grant #3 - Dugouts & coverings $13,998
Wayne $5,360
Grant #1 - Grills (3) $1,379
Grant #2 - Rocker playground equipment $5,360
Grant #3 - Gametime play structure $17,742
Webster Township $14,015
Grant #1 - Safety surfacing, curbing and sidewalk $14,015
Grant #2- Safety surfacing, whirl and police car spring $23,602
Grant #3 - playground equipment & surfacing $30,296
Weston $3,001
Grant #1 - Batters box fortification & chalk machine $2,883
Grant #2 - Picnic tables (4) $3,001
Grant #3 - Floating dock $2,183