PERRYSBURG — New play structures, chairs, fencing and dugouts are coming to area parks.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the Wood County Park District board continued its annual tradition of awarding $100,000 in grants to local communities.

It has to be capital improvements or equipment, said Director Neil Munger.

“They really vary in different projects,” he said, with safety being a theme throughout the grants.

Park professionals from Erie Metroparks and Hancock and Sandusky counties were on the review committee.

Tuesday’s board meeting was held at W.W. Knight Preserve.

The 2021 park district grants:

Bairdstown $9,808

Grant #1 - 2 Basketball Poles & Backboards $2,218

Grant #2 - (2) A-Framed Shelter Houses $7,590

Grant #3 - 8’ Merry-Go-Round $3,280

Bloomdale $3,276

Grant #1 - Geodesic Climber $3,276

Grant #2 - “Word to the Wise” play structure $13,799

Grant #3 - “Inclusive Whirl” play structure $11,070

Bowling Green $2,864.00

Grant #1 - Half Pipe Extension $2,864

Grant #2 - Adirondack Chairs (15) $5,314

Grant #3- Split rail fence $10,856

Bradner $5,244

Grant #1 - Multiple item wish list $15,679

Grant #2 - Mulch/A.D.A. swing $5,244

Custar $2,895

Grant #1 - Outdoor grill, 2 picnic tables & trash receptacle $2,895

Grant #2 - Chicken coup tower & balance beam $18,330

Cygnet $10,000

Grant #1 Replacement fencing $5,000

Grant #2 Concrete around concession stand and bleachers $10,000.00

Grant #3 - Crack fill on walking trail $19,000

Grand Rapids $1,518

Grant #1 - Safety surfacing $1,518

Grant #2 - Binocular viewer $5,199

Grant #3 bike racks (2) $995

Haskins $5,000

Grant #1 - Benches & pads (6) $6,000

Grant #2 -Safety surfacing $5,000

Lake Township $4,375

Grant #1 Discovery Cave $4,375

Grant #2 (7) waste containers & Player bench $5,537

Luckey $4,096

Grant #1 - Shelter house $44,850

Grant #2 - Gametime tree climber $9,786

Grant #3 - Spring riders $4,096

North Baltimore $4,653

Grant #1 - Wellness system $9,111

Grant #2 - Trash receptacle (10) $4,653

Northwood $2,067.00

Grant #1 - Benches (3) $2,067

Pemberville (this was a partial award) $6,919

Grant #1 - Resurface tennis courts & convert to pickleball $9,985

Perrysburg Township $4,205

Grant #1 - Replacement slide $8,408

Grant #2 Safety surfacing $4,205

Tontogany $5,832

Grant #1 Safety surfacing $5,832

Troy Township $0.00

Grant #1 - Merry-Go-Round $10,519

Walbridge $4,872

Grant #1 - Benches (4) $4,872

Grant #2 - Back stops & fencing $12,990

Grant #3 - Dugouts & coverings $13,998

Wayne $5,360

Grant #1 - Grills (3) $1,379

Grant #2 - Rocker playground equipment $5,360

Grant #3 - Gametime play structure $17,742

Webster Township $14,015

Grant #1 - Safety surfacing, curbing and sidewalk $14,015

Grant #2- Safety surfacing, whirl and police car spring $23,602

Grant #3 - playground equipment & surfacing $30,296

Weston $3,001

Grant #1 - Batters box fortification & chalk machine $2,883

Grant #2 - Picnic tables (4) $3,001

Grant #3 - Floating dock $2,183

0
0
0
0
0

Tags