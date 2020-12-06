PERRYSBURG — Park planning for 2021 continued at the November county board meeting.
Wood County Park District Director Neil Munger filled in the blanks of the capital improvement budget.
Most of the $400,000 20201 capital improvement budget was reviewed by Munger and the board in October.
The new numbers include $130,000 in the budget for a building expansion and addition of three offices at JC Reuthinger Memorial Preserve in Northwood.
There is one small office shared by four people, he said.
“Lumber prices are through the roof, so I do not look to do this project under the current situation,” Munger said.
He still wants it in the budget, hoping that lumber prices decrease sometime next year.
The recently-opened Rudolph bike park will get $30,000 in additional paving. A $2,500 sign will be placed there, too.
There’s a storage building on site that is structurally sound but needs renovation; $2,500 was budgeted.
A 3% cost-of-living raise is planned for employees, compared to 2.5% in 2020, Munger said. He asked for couple of higher pay grade changes.
Corrine Gordon, the Carter Historic Farm specialist who has been with the district for two years, will be moved from pay grade 6 to 8, which is $23.60 per hour.
She is now supervising a full-time employee, who is at the same pay level, “which really doesn’t seem fair,” Munger said.
Also, all other supervisors are higher than her, he said.
Nichole Sarver, a part-time naturalist, was given a full-time position, with a starting range of $19.19-$19.95 per hour.
“It’s tough to retain part time employees,” Munger added.
The 2021 budget is expected to be approved at this month’s meeting.
The district will also add one seasonal employee to work on farm in the summer time, at $10 an hour and 40 hours a week, for 13 weeks.
On the ranger side, one officer position will be converted to another sergeant, for a total of two sergeants. The new police sergeant would be Troy Bateson and his new pay rate would be $24.22.
The sergeants are responsible for investigations. Munger.
“We’ve had more and more things that have come up, more and more incidents that have had to be investigated,” he said.
Board member Sandy Wiechman said she thinks the new position is needed and is affordable.
“I really crunched a lot of numbers on this,” she said.
Also, sometimes the rangers have to from other area police departments to aid in investigations, which doesn’t reflect well on the park district, Wiechman said.
In other business, Munger said he would like to have a discussion in December on opening buildings and rentals, which has been suspended since March due to the pandemic.
The in-person meeting was held at the W.W. Knight Preserve, with board members Denny Parish and Tom Myers participating virtually.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Ratified a change order of $2,070 for a debris kit that was left off of an August mulcher purchase. The total cost $39,416 total cost, under $40,000 budget.
• Ratified a change order for barn work at Carter Historic Farm. A loft for additional storage will be added for $4,287.