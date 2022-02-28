PERRYSBURG — The Wood County Park District Board has a reputation for having detailed discussions about purchases, and the February meeting was true to that.
The board, meeting at W.W. Knight Preserve, voted to make a few purchases, after several rounds of questions to Director Chris Smalley and the staff.
Voted to purchase a 2022 Ford F-350 pickup truck from Thayer Ford Nissan for $49,761.
Eric Scott, stewardship coordinator, said the truck is needed.
“For a four-man department to maintain 1,200 acres, we need to spread out,” he said. “We have no other truck besides our big F-550. … It gives us an alternative source for moving around the county.”
Board member Bill Cameron questioned if they would get it, due to supply chain issues.
Smalley said they are waiting on a patrol vehicle, which is due in April. This truck will arrive in 20-30 weeks.
The board debated whether to buy a trailer from an out-of-state seller.
It will be used to moved heavy-duty equipment that the
Buck and Knobby in Michigan had the best price of $15,260, Smalley said.
Board member Tom Myers asked if more considering should be given to the Oregon, Ohio, bid.
“Buck and Knobby is just literally across the border,” Smalley said.
The board has also done business with them before, Scott said.
“I’m just asking a question,” said board member Tom Myers.
Bill Cameron asked if the trailer was needed right away and if it could be rebid.
“I, for one, am not comfortable with buying out of state,” he said.
“We’ve used them in the past and their equipment’s been good and held up, but we can table it,” Smalley said. “The stewardship department did seek out four more vendors.”
“I don’t think we have to table it, but let’s just appreciate the fact that the board is going to have questions,” Myers said. “We’ve got an entire county that we’re trying to represent, so from an educational standpoint, we will have questions.”
Board member Kim Rose said she would like some more quotes.
“There was five quotes, so how many more would you all like,” Scott said. “A lot of companies are not selling to small vendors at all. That’s the problem we’re running into.
“And then a lot of people just won’t have it, period,” he said.
The trailer market is tougher than in the past, Smalley said. He added that seven quotes were sought and two were received.
Myers said he understands that grass will need to be mowed soon.
“I get it, but … we have to ask these questions or we’re not going to handle our fiscal responsibility to the constituents in Wood County,” he said. “At this point in time, if they are the best option, I’m supportive of the best option,” Myers said.
“Right now, they’re the best option,” Smalley said. “The season for grass mowing and other equipment stuff is fast approaching.”
All members were in favor of buying the trailer.
The board also approved buying a Kubota utility vehicle for the stewardship department for $16,324 from Streacker Tractor Sales in Findlay.
In other business, former park board member Frank McLaughlin asked the board to do more to get bike trails in the county, especially in the northern part.
“I know the whole discussion about how to get across the river continues, and it’s going to be expensive, expensive resolution,” he said.
The North Coast Inland Trail will continue into Wood County from Genoa, he said. The right-of-way has been secured between Millbury and Perrysburg, and now it’s going to take initiative, McLaughlin said.
“It’s going to take some work, it’s probably going to take some folks looking at grants, but I just want to make sure this is an issue that stays in front of the board,” he said.
A path between Bowling Green and Perrysburg is also needed, McLaughlin said.
“Between Bowling Green and North Baltimore, I’ll tell you if you’re on the Slippery Elm Trail on a weekend morning, it’s like a freeway,” he said. “If we could get something … between Perrysburg and Bowling Green, that would really be a good thing.
“I don’t know who’s going to step up and take responsibility for this. I can’t help but think it’s going to have to be the park board,” McLaughlin said.
Also at the February meeting, the board:
• Decided to keep the monthly board meeting on the second Tuesday of the month. The meeting time was changed from 4 p.m. to 3 p.m.
• Went into an executive session to discuss compensation for an employee.