Trump National Archives

People walk up the steps even though the National Archives is closed with the partial government shutdown, Dec. 22, 2018 in Washington. While the Archives safeguards precious national documents such as the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, that's only the public face of their sprawling collection, which spans 13 billion pages of text and 10 million maps, charts and drawings, as well as tens of millions of photographs, films and other records. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

 Alex Brandon

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Archives is still not certain that it has custody of all Donald Trump's presidential records even after the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago club, a congressional committee said in a letter Tuesday.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform revealed that staff at the Archives on an Aug. 24 call could not provide assurances that they have all of Trump's presidential records. The committee in the letter asked the Archives to conduct an assessment of whether any Trump records remain unaccounted for and potentially in his possession.

