Local businesses are hoping for a profitable St. Patrick’s Day, but are balancing that with the knowledge that capacity is still not at 100%.
Small business revenue in Ohio from March 2020 to April 25, 2020 shrunk by 25% when compared to January 2020 revenue, according to the Brookings Institution. The small businesses that are left have a little more waiting until things are back to normal, but with vaccines possibly being widely available in May, the light is at the end of the tunnel.
March — especially St. Patrick’s Day — marks the one-year anniversary of Gov. Mike DeWine’s health orders shutting down bars across Ohio. The bars in Bowling Green have been confronting a reduction of business since then.
“We were going to have live music but we got closed down,” says Eric Jones, owner of Arlyn’s Good Beer, about their 2020 celebration.
“We took about a week or so but we started selling growlers three days a week. We had no idea how things would sort out financially, and in the summer, we put away pretty good money. It made it meaningful to hang on,” he said.
Jones shares the business with his wife Kiki Kwano Jones and Roger Shope. The bar used to be able to have large gatherings and outdoor music. And, while the live music will return very soon, the large crowds might have to wait.
Beckett’s Burger Bar owner George Strata also had to adapt his business to the changing health department orders.
“We’ve weathered it for the last year. We’ve been making up some of our sales with carryout. What the (Ohio Department of Health) was asking in the beginning constantly changed, but we took it in stride,” Strata said.
Indoor seating presents a unique problem for Beckett’s, especially on St. Patrick’s Day, which is Wednesday, but they are vigilant about the orders.
“We can’t have what we’ve had in the past. We used to be able to let people come and go as they please, but the provisions now require customers to have a seat. They’re not allowed to congregate if they don’t have a seat. We’re gonna do our best to be responsible for the fact that we can’t let people in if we don’t have seats for them,” Strata said.
Other bars with outdoor seating, like Arlyn’s, had a opportunity to adapt to the pandemic.
“By the time the governor lifted the order, we had our outdoor area fixed, about a half an acre,” Jones said.
The outdoor seating offers less risk of coronavirus transmission than indoor seating.
Another establishment whose lifeblood is foot traffic, Myla Marcus, has also faced difficulty but remains hopeful. Myla Marcus is a winery that features local Ohio wines.
“The hardest thing is the reduced foot traffic,” said Kevin Madaras, owner of Myla Marcus in downtown Bowling Green.
“It was challenging to find a way to get our name out there without the foot traffic. We’re excited for the vaccine to propagate out and get some people out and about,” he said.
Establishments are preparing for St. Patrick’s Day festivities but expect not quite a full turnout.
“We’ve got an Irish stout coming out, we’ll have the Irish red, and a food truck with corned beef sandwiches. Mid-May we will start having music,” Jones said.
Beckett’s busiest day of the year is typically St. Patrick’s Day, but the reality of the health department orders loom.
“This week with St. Patty’s Day we’ve decided to scale back from what we’ve done in the past. Basically, we’re only going to let people in if we have seats for them. With the liquor provisions and with occupancy we just have to be more organized in our approach with letting people in,” Strata said.
Myla Marcus will be featuring Clutch Rose to prepare for the increased foot traffic that Madaras is expecting. He said he remains hopeful about how business will be in the coming weeks but tempers his expectations with some caution.
“There’s two trains of thought, one is that the pandemic has changed things for people forever, and they might take advantage of remote services. There is also the possibility that I hope for, which is that people have pent up energy to get out and explore,” Madaras said. “There’s so many good local businesses here. We want to support our community and we want them to support us as well.”
Strata also remains hopeful about Beckett’s business, but realizes multiple months or more are between normal and now.
“We’re hoping we’re going to see better days ahead. I see the rest of the spring semester to not really change in terms of business. I’m hoping by August or September the normality of what was seen in 2019. That’s our hope,” Strata said.