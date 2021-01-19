Despite the pandemic-induced budgetary anxieties of 2020, the city of Bowling Green seems to have weathered the storm well.
“We’re feeling good that they’re finally putting 2020 behind us,” Finance Director Brian Bushong said of staff in the finance department. “But there’s interesting information here tonight.”
Council’s finance committee on Tuesday met to hear the 2020 year-end finance review report.
Bushong said that, prior to the pandemic, the city projected they would receive approximately $21.6 million in income tax receipts. “And then COVID occurred, the pandemic occurred, business activity certainly was impacted.”
Projections were then altered during the course of the year, with the city receiving, in the end, $20.155 million, down 6.7% from the original projections.
Bushong said that this year, they are projecting $21 million in receipts, or 4.2% over the 2020 actual year-end figures.
Of major importance to the 2020 budget were CARES Act funding, and refunds received from the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation.
The city received a total of more than $2.4 million in CARES Act funds, over four distributions, “which was a huge help,” Bushong said.
“We spent $2.388 million by Dec. 31. The new act that was passed by Congress and subsequently approved by the state gives us another year to spend the remaining $25,000. Really, that’s already been earmarked.”
Bushong said that CARES Act dollars were distributed over 11 different funds; due to few eligibility categories for the money, the bulk of it – $2.1 million – primarily impacted safety forces and the general fund. Of the remaining monies, significantly impacted funds included parks and recreation, which received $186,000, and utility funds, receiving $75,000.
The city additionally received $1.75 million in refunds from the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, which was distributed across 17 funds. The largest distributed amounts were $755,862 to the general fund and $579,586 to three utility funds.
“Similar to the CARES Act, we got that in several different distributions, we didn’t get it all at once,” Bushong explained. “Again, that was very well received. We distribute that based on where it was spent.”
Moneys from CARES and the BWC ended up having “a big impact on the general fund,” said Bushong, to the tune of $2.8 million.
Bushong said that in 2020, general fund expenditures actually ended up being $2.7 million less than estimated. As the pandemic took hold the city froze budgets and salaries and asked departments to find reductions in their budgets, he said.
The departments “did a really excellent job of looking at that,” he said. “We had a very good year thanks to CARES Act Refunds and workers comp.”
The cash balance in the general fund now stands at $6.8 million.
Bushong additionally discussed several other funds, including parks and recreation, which he said was highly impacted by the pandemic.
“When suddenly you can’t do any of the activities,” and when a third of the budget comes from fees, “then that’s pulled away from you, you have to react… They reacted well.”
Bushong said that the parks and recreation department “really worked to control those expenses. It was a hard decision on some of those things. Not to open the pool was a hard decision.” Parks and rec also received some BWC refund monies, he said.
“We’re hoping that 2021 will look much better,” Bushong said. “We’re projecting kind of a rebound in that.
“We had a better 2020 than really any of us would have guessed when we were in the middle of the pandemic,” he said. “And that was certainly thanks to CARES Act dollars that the state distributed to us,” and BWC refunds.
“That along with our early action helped us to save jobs, helped keep our employment level. We appreciate the unions working with us and we think that was very needed. It looks great now, but we didn’t know that until later in the year, so we appreciate them stepping up and working with us. The increased cash balance that we had, we projected as we were building the (2021) budget and we knew that things weren’t going to bounce back entirely, we knew we were going to have to use some of that cash,” he said. “The budget council approved and the general fund really has us using about $1 million so we can maintain things on an even keel.”
“You give a lot of credit to this influx of funds but it’s also you and everyone else in the administration being good stewards of taxpayers’ money,” finance committee chair Greg Robinette told Bushong.
“I think we’re starting the year off on solid footing,” Robinette said later during Tuesday’s council meeting.
“I just want to say how proud I am of living in a town like Bowling Green,” said committee member Sandy Rowland, noting the city’s high level of government services, “and yet we are able to keep our budget in check from year to year. And this year being especially painful and especially scary, I think our residents need to be reminded that the city they’re living in is exceptional.
“It’s due to our staff, our administration and the people that support us with their tax money.”