Heidi Hannah holds her head in her hands, as she is joined by her sons Tomas, 10, left, and Lucas, 8, right, at a Memorial Day visit to the grave of her oldest son, Army Specialist Taylor Hannah, at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, Calif., Monday, May 25, 2020. Public Memorial Day events at the cemetery were canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Taylor Hannah, 22, died March 1, 2020 of a rare blood disease. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)