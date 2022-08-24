China Panda Twins

This photo released by Qinling Giant Panda Research Center, shows newly born twin Panda cubs, male at left and female at right, at the center in Xi'an, in northwestern China's Shaanxi Province on Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022. The male cub weighed 176.4 grams while the female cub weighed 151.2 grams when they were born at the on Tuesday morning, according to the Qinling Panda Research Center. (Qinling Giant Panda Research Center via AP)

BEIJING (AP) — Twin giant pandas have been born at a breeding center in southwestern China, a sign of progress for the country's unofficial national mascot as it struggles for survival amid climate change and loss of habitat.

The male and female cubs, born Tuesday at the Qinling Panda Research Center in Shaanxi province, are the second pair of twins born to their mother, Qin Qin. Another panda, Yong Yong, gave birth to twins at the center earlier this month.

