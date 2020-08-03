Bowling Green Council’s Finance Committee on Monday got “sobering” financial news, hearing that income tax receipts could drop nearly $2 million below estimates this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have some estimations there for August through December, and if we look at the bottom line that would put us 9% down for the year,” Finance Director Brian Bushong told the committee, “which equates to about $1.9 million in income tax. I hope those projections aren’t any worse. It would be nice if they were a little better but that’s the best guess at the moment.
The COVID-19 situation is having a major impact on the economy, citizens and city finances, he said.
“Income tax revenue is behind, we knew it was behind, but our July numbers were not what we were hoping for, they’re a little worse than we expected.”
A big factor affecting the income tax receipts, Bushong said, is the unemployment rate.
Between March and April, unemployment in Wood County jumped from 4.6% to 17.1%, though the rate in June dropped to 9.5%. July unemployment numbers are not expected until closer to the end of August.
To date, the city is nearly $1.165 million short of the estimated income tax revenues for the year, or 8.8%. Current projections estimate that the income tax shortfall could be just over $1.9 million at the end of 2020.
A number of city funds depend solely or primarily on income tax revenues. Among them is the Fire Levy, which has experienced a drop in revenue of over $342,000, and the Water and Sewer Capital Improvement Fund, which has lost over $475,000 in revenue.
The city’s General Fund, which provides monies to services like the police and fire divisions, the municipal court and refuse and recycling, is also seeing a drop in revenues of nearly 6% “from our original expectation,” said Bushong, amounting to about $672,000.
Included in that loss is a more that $265,000 drop in charges for services, which Bushong said was primarily due to ambulance revenues. Ambulance run volume has been down, he said, and there have been pandemic-related issued with the associated billing and insurance companies.
Another significant item included in the general fund revenue drop is the utility kilowatt tax. Bushong said revenues are down because of the decrease in electricity being used, since factories in the city were closed and other major customers were using less electricity than usual.
Bushong also discussed the Parks and Recreation fund, which is expected to lose $503,383. Nearly $456,000 of that loss is expected to be from the declines in charges for services. He said that Parks and Recreation, through July, has received only 23% of the charges for service estimated for 2020.
“Those kinds of things, we’re hoping that things will pick up,” Bushong said, “but that’s a big if.”
One brighter spot: in late June the city received just over $754,000 from the federal CARES Act, which can be used on expenditures related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the earmarked expenses are approximately $17,000 in direct expenditures on COVID-19-related equipment and supplies.
The funds are also planned to pay for about $30,000 in leave costs related to the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, for workers who were unable to work during the stay-at-home order. Further, the funds are expected to be used for expenses for the city’s safety forces, in particular regular and overtime costs for fire division personnel who had their duties and protocols significantly altered by the pandemic.
“Those look to be eligible expenses,” Bushong said.
He said that while the monies from the CARES Act are “a wonderful addition,” it doesn’t come close to filling the expected drop in income tax funds, “and it’s not intended to replace revenue.”
“That goes a long way, but it’s not a panacea, or it doesn’t fill the hole we currently have,” he said.
Addressing options for handling the remaining shortfall, Bushong noted that one option could be to use already-established cash balances and “rainy day” funds, “but how much of that we use, we have to be prudent with.”
Bushong also discussed critical review of vacant positions and a hiring freeze, but noted “certainly there are some positions that are crucial to hire.”
He said that a finance and debt policy approved by the city in 2007 in response to the Great Recession lists actions for the city to take and in what order.
He said that early on in the pandemic crisis, city departments were asked to submit options for 5% and 10% budget reductions, and “departments really have looked at what projects can we postpone.”
The city is undertaking negotiations this year with its bargaining units, and Bushong said he believed there was yet one more union contract left to finalize negotiations, but that he was confident salary increases for the current year could be eliminated.
Committee Chair Greg Robinette termed Bushong’s report “very sobering.”
“I think we’re positioned well, as well as you can be positioned in a once-in-a-lifetime, hopefully, situation,” Bushong said, responding to a question from the committee. “We have been building fund balances since the 2008-2009 crisis. I think our policies were in good shape to this point. We are not recommending any kind of reduction in services, and that’s pretty amazing.
“We have laid out our strategies and we’re hopeful that the economy will be coming back and this will be a painful but short-lived activity.”