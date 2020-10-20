MILLBURY — A Painesville man who reportedly threatened to kill police officers and damaged two police vehicles was arrested Monday night at a Lake Township truck stop.
Officers were dispatched to the Pilot Truck Stop at 3430 Libbey Road regarding a male subject panhandling, being rude to customers and refusing to leave the premises, according to a release from the Lake Township Police Department.
While officers were responding, the suspect, Andrew J. Ratliff, 27, called 911 and told dispatch he would kill any responding officers, according to the report.
Three officers arrived at the scene and were confronted by Ratliff who escalated his behavior, the release said. The suspect initially refused to identify himself, then incorrectly identified himself, finally becoming very antagonistic throwing all of his pocketed possessions into his car and attempted to leave.
The subject told his female companion to make a call so some of his friends could come “shoot you up.” The subject was detained as officers attempted to secure his identity.
While in the rear of police vehicle L30, Ratliff kicked out the driver’s side rear window, damaging the door as well. Ratliff was transferred to a marked cruiser and he proceeded to kick out the rear door frame.
Additional officers responded from Perrysburg Township, Rossford and Perrysburg, who brought a prisoner transport van.
Ratliff was charged with felony vandalism, obstructing official business and resisting arrest and lodged in the Wood County Justice Center.