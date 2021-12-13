Two packages were reported stolen Sunday from an apartment complex in the city.
Bowling Green Police Division Lt. Adam Skaff said officers took two reports of theft from an apartment complex in the 800 block of Seventh Street.
He said the thefts took place between 2:30 and 6 p.m.
In November, reports were made of two thefts of packages, in the 1000 block of Third Street on Nov. 8 and the 200 block of South Summit Street on Nov. 24.
Skaff said there are several ways to avoid packages being left unguarded at a front door.
Have the package shipped to your work, require a signature upon delivery and ask a neighbor to keep watch for a delivery, he said.