A Maumee man who accepted money for used vehicles but then didn’t turn over the titles has pleaded guilty.
Patrick Harrigan, 44, appeared Friday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
Harrigan, who was brought to the courthouse from the jail, owned and operated Harrigan Family Auto, located at 8232 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg.
He had been indicted twice.
Identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing as part of his plea deal.
The second indictment, from Dec. 16, was for aggravated theft, a third-degree felony, and eight counts of improper use of a certificate of title, all unclassified felonies.
He pleaded guilty to the theft charge and three of the improper use of a certificate of title charges.
Kuhlman said the theft charge could warrant nine to 36 months in prison and a possible driver’s license suspension. The improper use charges could get one to five years in prison each.
Restitution for the victims will be discussed at sentencing, which will take place Dec. 10.
The indictment indicates from April 18, 2018, to Feb. 14, 2020, Harrigan deprived multiple people of more than $150,000.
He also was accused of selling eight motor vehicles without delivering to the purchaser a certificate of title, on Sept. 19, Oct. 1, two on Oct. 15, Nov. 2, Nov. 5 and Nov. 12, all in 2019, and Jan. 10, 2020.
The Better Business Bureau listed on its website complaints from consumers who did not receive the title to a vehicle purchased at Harrigan Family Automotive.
The business burned on June 14, 2020. The lot was being vacated at the time of the fire, which was investigated as arson.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Anderson said that the Ohio Attorney General’s Office received 18 complaints from customers who did not receive the title for the vehicles they had purchased from Harrigan.
The Wood County Prosecutor’s Office investigated the complaints.
Defense attorney Scott Coon asked for bond to be modified, to release his client from jail.
“I’ve never been in trouble like this before,” Harrigan said, adding he would like time to spend with his children before he is sentenced. “All I can prove to you is I want to do this right.”
Kuhlman granted the bond modification and ordered Harrigan to be placed on a GPS monitor, be tested weekly for drug use and attend AA meetings.