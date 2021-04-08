PERRYSBURG — Owens Community College will host a pop-up coronavirus vaccination clinic, administered by the Wood County Health Department, at the Student Health and Activities Center, 30335 Oregon Road, on Wednesday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
This clinic is available to all individuals 16 years of age and older from any county or state. The vaccine is free of charge. The Pfizer vaccination will be given at the clinic.
The clinic is by appointment only and appointments must be scheduled using ArmorVax at the following link bit.ly/39TS5iF, starting on Friday.