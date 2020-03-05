OVI checkpoint planned for Wood County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced it will hold an OVI checkpoint in Wood County on Friday.
The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.
Posted: Thursday, March 5, 2020 11:19 am
Posted in News, Local News on Thursday, March 5, 2020 11:19 am.
