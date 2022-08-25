The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Wood County on Friday night.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Wood County on Friday night.
The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.
“Based on provisional data, there were 652 OVI related fatal crashes in which 720 people were killed last year in Ohio,” Lt. Jordan Schwochow, commander of the Bowling Green Post, said. “State troopers make an average of 25,000 OVI arrests each year in an attempt to combat these dangerous drivers. OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving but to proactively remove these dangerous drivers from our roadways.”
The location of the checkpoint will be announced Friday morning.