HASKINS - The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Haskins Police Department and the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 9-11 tonight on North Findlay Street (Ohio 64).
The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.
The checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat impaired driver-related injury and fatal crashes.
Call #677 to report an impaired driver.