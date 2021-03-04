HASKINS — Glenn Overhulse always wanted to own a gas station and in October of 1986, that became a reality.
Overhulse ran Or’s Sunoco at 118 N. Findlay St. as repair shop and gas station, with a couple of vending machines. The typical small town gas station.
But in 2001, he decided to expand and make it into a carryout business that people have come to associate gas stations with today.
His wife, Carolyn Overhulse, was a part of buying the business as well, but as a teacher at Vanguard-Sentinel Career & Technology Centers, she did not have much of a hand in running the business.
It was all done by Glenn until 2017 when he unexpectedly passed.
Carolyn and her kids, Paul, Justin and Cailyn had never run the business before, but they decided to keep Glenn’s business that he had worked so hard on for 31 years alive.
“In 2017 after his passing my children and I decided that we wanted to keep it running in his honor. So we took over the store and since he did the mechanical work we had to do away with the mechanical work but we still have the gas station, carryout, towing business,” Carolyn said.
Running the business at first was tough for the family, but it wasn’t much different than what Glenn did 31 years prior when he bought the business.
“No, he didn’t have any experience,” Carolyn said. “It was just something that he always wanted to have and it became available so he purchased it.”
While Glenn was alive, he told Carolyn that running the business wasn’t always as easy as it might have seemed.
“My husband had always told me that ‘you have no idea what I do all day’ and I quickly found out that he was right. I had to retire early so that I could be here full time and continue running the business,” she said.
Dealing with lottery tickets, liquor and different licenses was something that Carolyn had never even thought about before, but the reality of it all hit when she started to run the business.
But Carolyn and her children didn’t want to just keep the business running as it had been. They continued to make improvements and more improvements are on the way right now.
“Right now we are in the process with a contractor to expand the grocery. … We are turning the garage area into more of a carryout with coolers and such,” she said.
Overall, the Overhulse family wants to keep Glenn’s prized possession running, and keep it running just as he would want it to be run.
“That it is a friendly atmosphere. My son … he’s the manager and if a customer wants a particular item, he looks at it and makes sure that we are able to get it in,” she said. “I just want it to be a friendly hometown atmosphere.”
Glenn may have passed, but his gas station didn’t pass with him, his family made sure of that.
“It was something that he always wanted to have so the children wanted to keep it going,” Carolyn said.