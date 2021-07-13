LIME CITY — A search for a new computer-aided dispatch system for Perrysburg Township police and fire departments has expanded to a possible integrated upgrade across Wood County.
The CAD system that the Perrysburg Township fire and police departments had been using was sold off and the quality of service has declined, according to Fire Chief Tom Brice.
“This all started when I found out that we and Perrysburg City had interest in a new CAD. I figure our CAD may not be around for a lot longer,” Brice said.
He has come to the conclusion that the system may soon not be supported, for upgrades and repairs.
“I fear the company may actually disappear. Alert Public Safety Solutions, which was the system we purchased, was actually bought out by the Intellitech Corporation. It has gotten bad. Support has gotten worse, that’s for sure,” Brice said.
Brice first mentioned the problem to Trustee Bob Mack a year ago. He then started researching the problem and found that other departments around the county also had similar problems.
He filled in all the trustees about the current status at the regular trustees meeting on Wednesday.
“This provides a lot of opportunities for us to provide better service to the citizens of Wood County, in my opinion,” Brice said. “Things like sending the closest unit would be possible. For example. If these guys are out patrolling by Hull Prairie school and there’s something going on, and a Perrysburg city officer is going by, they can say, ‘Hey, there’s an incident here and you’re the closest officer.’”
The trustees asked if the 911 system, dispatching and the new phone system might all tie in together.
The township approved the purchase of a new comprehensive phone system at the meeting on June 2, from Perry ProTech, the same company that provides service for the township computer systems. The comprehensive telecommunications system replaces a system that Administrator Walt Celley said was at least 10 years old. The new one was approved for $80,000.
That system is now installed and switches between all the different branches of the township government, including: fire/EMS, police, maintenance and administration.
Both Police Chief Mark Hetrick and Brice said that they did not think 911 could be tied in, because the Wood County Sheriff’s Office directs the 911 calls, including cell phones.
“(The sheriff’s) totally in charge of our 911. He’s got total control over it,” Hetrick said.
Regardless, Brice is continuing to expand the number of departments that could become involved in the new CAD system.
“We continue to work with the sheriff’s office and other answering points in the county, specifically Northwood and Perrysburg City, on what I hope would be a joint venture for a new CAD system,” Brice said.
He has been a part of multiple meetings and demonstrations of two different CAD system manufacturers, with two more happening soon. The various departments will then compare the different systems for functionality.
Brice has been working on this since October.
He said that he sees multiple potential benefits for both police and fire if they go in on a new system with the city, which has expressed interest.
“They said it would not only be great for us, but if the whole county was on the same CAD.So we reached out to the other entities and they have all been coming to the meetings,” Brice said.
“The whole county is involved. Yes. Everybody who is attending the meetings, in my opinion, seems to be interested in pursuing it as a group venture. Of course, the proof is in the pudding when it comes time to start talking about money, but that is the goal of the group. I am optimistic.”