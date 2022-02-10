The omicron variant of coronavirus hit Wood County so hard, there have been almost as many total COVID cases in the first six weeks of this year than all of 2020.
There were 8,377 total COVID cases in 2020, said Ben Robison, Wood County health commissioner at Thursday’s board meeting.
There have been 7,661 COVID cases through Feb. 5.
But there is good news on the horizon, Robison said.
“We’ve been falling rapidly consistently since Jan. 25,” he said.
There were 268 cases over the last week, compared to 400 cases a day at the peak of omicron, he said.
Vaccinations in the county has slowed, Robison said.
“We’re going to use this month of February to really promote vaccine uptake, particularly to people who have completed their (first) series, but have not received a booster,” he said.
Data shows people who have the first two shots of Moderna or Pfizer are 35% protected against COVID, Robison said.
“When you get your booster, it raises that to 75% protection,” he said.
Board member Cathy Nelson said she was concerned about home tests giving false-negative results.
Robison said if people are symptomatic they should stay home and get a PCR test.
“Rapid tests are a great option coming out of quarantine,” he said. “A negative test, if you’re symptomatic, should be followed by a PCR.”
Board President Tom Milbrodt, said he was very supportive of vaccination.
“In my opinion, there’s no question … it’s reduced the load on our hospitals,” he said.
In other COVID news, Robison said there is going to be a shift in contact tracing; it will be automated.
Also, Robison said that the first deadline is Monday for the vaccine mandate tied to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services funding.
Employees most provide documentation of their vaccine statue or announce if they intend to seek an exemption. If an employee works remotely, no status needs to be reported.
A majority of employees are vaccinated, it was reported.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Heard a contractor has been selected for the expansion.
• Heard that there are openings on the Community Health Center board.
• Heard a complaint about water quality and how it could relate to Sunny Farms Landfill in Fostoria.