Over 235,000 voters could be purged from state voter rolls

Posted: Tuesday, July 30, 2019 5:00 pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — County boards of elections have mailed last-chance notices to more than 235,000 Ohioans who could be purged from state voter rolls.

Ohioans can respond to those notices or go to voteohio.gov to update their voter information.

Tuesday, July 30, 2019 5:00 pm

Calendar

