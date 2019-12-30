Over 100,000 in Ohio lose power as high winds roll through

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — More than 100,000 customers around Ohio were left without electricity as high winds blew through the state, utilities said.
It brought gusts of up to 60 mph overnight, taking out trees and power lines.
Posted: Monday, December 30, 2019 4:47 pm
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — More than 100,000 customers around Ohio were left without electricity as high winds blew through the state, utilities said.
It brought gusts of up to 60 mph overnight, taking out trees and power lines.
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]