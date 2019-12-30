Over 100,000 in Ohio lose power as high winds roll through - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Over 100,000 in Ohio lose power as high winds roll through

Posted: Monday, December 30, 2019 4:47 pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — More than 100,000 customers around Ohio were left without electricity as high winds blew through the state, utilities said.

It brought gusts of up to 60 mph overnight, taking out trees and power lines.

Posted in , on Monday, December 30, 2019 4:47 pm.

Calendar

