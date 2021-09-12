More veterans in the county are getting services.
That was the message Zach Migura, executive director at the Wood County Veterans Service Office, told Wood County commissioners at their meeting Tuesday.
He said the agency engaged with 210 veterans at the Wood County Fair who stopped at their tent; 96 wanted calls to talk about services.
The agency is currently scheduling appointments two to three weeks out, he said.
“The Wood County Fair was a great success,” Migura said. “Our volume is really picking up.”
He said that the Veterans Administration is streamlining its services and going to virtual hearings. Where it used to take six to seven years to process claims, it can now be done with a virtual link. New software allows for electronic forms completion, remote signatures and direct uploads to the VA.
In Washington, D.C., they know the counties have boots on the ground, he said.
Migura started as director and county veterans service officer in October. He has been an instructor with the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers since 2019 and has taught hundreds of CVSOs from around the nation.
He said Ohio is probably one of the best in the nation at providing veteran services.
California, for instance, has an office in every county and there is a push to provide federal funding to all county veteran services offices, he said.
They are looking for an administrative assistant and have the job posted until Oct. 1. Once hired, that person will help develop long-term strategic planning and goals, Migura said.
He said eventually the agency will move from its current location at 1616 E. Wooster St. to South Dunbridge Road.
They are in the process of scanning 6,000 files to allow for electronic storage; it should take two or three months, he said, and should be done before the move.
“We’re excited about where we are and where we’re going,” Migura said.
He said they will continue the agency’s outreach to various veterans’ service organizations around the county, as well as to civic groups and city, village and township leadership.
Commissioner Craig LaHote said the concern about an increase in client volume is a direct result of the outreach being done by the agency is connecting with veterans.
“That’s a good problem to have,” he said.