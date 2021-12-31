PERRYSBURG – Exiting councilwoman Deborah Born made a parting statement that includes a possible challenge to election results.
“I do feel that it is very surprising that an incumbent candidate, running against five other candidates, only one of them who has ever been on a ballot, and an incumbent candidate with no significant baggage, who was the only woman running, would be reported as finishing last in Perrysburg’s precincts, including her own,” Born said in a follow-up interview.
Born would not say whether or not she was planning on officially challenging the vote.
The Perrysburg Council race decided Nov. 2 qualified for an automatic recount. The final vote was within 0.05% for the third seat, between Kevin Fuller and John Meier, but the winners did not change from election night.
The final vote count was: Mark Weber 3,008 (22.73%), Barry VanHoozen 2,611 (19.73%), Fuller 2,087 (15.77%), Meier 2,079 (15.71%), victor Senn 1,921 (14.51%) and Born 1,530 (11.56%). Percentages are a reflection of the total vote, not the percentage difference between two candidates.
In a statement read at her final council meeting on Dec. 21, Born read a prepared statement.
“I am particularly grateful to those Perrysburg citizens who voted for me in the recent election whether or not their votes were counted,” Born said.
Wood County Board of Elections co-director Julie Baumgardner confirmed that no official challenges or any other investigation had been filed with the office by Born, as of Dec. 30.
In 2015, Born had a formal recount, requested by her, for the council race. She said she paid a standard $900 fee for that recount.
She said that there was not a significant change in that recount.
In the follow-up interview Born said she enjoyed her time on council.
“I’ve liked helping and meeting people I’ve never met before,” Born said. “I would also say that the only opposition to myself probably came from the administration and council members because I would not rubber stamp administration requests without a proper review.”