PERRYSBURG — Wood County Park District outdoor shelters will join indoor facilities as open for business.
At Tuesday’s meeting, held in person at W.W. Knight Preserve, the board voted to open outdoor shelters at William Henry Harrison Park in Pemberville, Cedar Creeks Preserve in Northwood and Bradner Preserve.
Capacity at 50% will be allowed and masks will be required.
“We have good air flow through there,” said Neil Munger, park district director.
He recommended opening the outdoor shelters at half capacity, spreading out the tables and limiting table seating to four people each.
“We’ve had a lot of phone calls from the public looking to rent those shelters,” Munger said, adding that they are popular for graduation parties and reunions.
“I think we need to open them,” said Sandy Wiechman, board president. “I think it makes complete sense to open them up, with the weather.”
Other board members agreed.
“Having that accessibility further takes us to some kind of normal,” said board member Tom Meyers.
“I agree, at some point you have to open up,” said board member Denny Parish.
Munger said he will meet with park rangers, who patrol the areas.
Parish said that he did not expect the rangers to monitor mask usage.
“They’re not going to be the mask police. I’m more concerned about numbers … that’s the only think I care about,” he said.
A motion to re-open the shelters passed unanimously. Board member Kim Rose was absent.
The board in March voted to open the indoor halls at W.W. Knight and Otsego Park for rentals at 50% capacity.
The indoor facilities and shelter houses had been closed since the coronavirus pandemic started in March 2020.
Also at the meeting, the board approved hiring a Bowling Green company to drill a new well at Carter Historic Farm.
Munger said there have been problems with the existing well which was dug by hand.
Welling Drilling will do the work for $4,850.
Munger said that a variance from the Wood County Health Department is needed. The new well should go near the same place, Munger said.
The board also approved buying a new Grasshopper riding Mower from AJ Boellner Inc., Maumee, for $13,975.