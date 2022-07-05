The City of Bowling Green is seeking to expand its downtown DORA.
A draft application proposes to enlarge the current designated outdoor refreshment area’s footprint, and allow it to operate essentially all year – with one notable exception.
“Interest in DORA from our downtown businesses continues to grow,” said Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter during Tuesday’s council meeting.
The current Downtown Outdoor Refreshment Area was implemented in 2020 and, according to the draft application, “the timing of the 2020 DORA was related to the pandemic as well as ongoing community discussions about continuing efforts to activate the downtown area.”
The current DORA covers an area of approximately 9.23 acres along Main Street, stretching from Court Street south to Clough Street, and is in effect annually from the Friday prior to Memorial Day weekend until the end of the day on the Monday of Labor Day.
Under the draft application from the Office of the Mayor and the Downtown Bowling Green Special Improvement District, Tretter said, that footprint would be expanded along South Main Street to include the parking lot located on the east side of East Clough Street. Additionally, as stated in the application, “this expansion proposes an extension to the corner of Wooster/Prospect on the south and to the Community Commons on the northside. Other parcels are included to make the area contiguous.”
The application further recommends and suggests the DORA be expanded so that it can operate year-round — with the exception of the weekend of the Black Swamp Arts Festival.
Tretter noted that the city met with representatives of the BSAF and the SID about the matter, and both recommended that the DORA not be in operation during the festival weekend. The primary reason is that there is a different footprint for the BSAF than for the DORA.
Tretter said that the DORA has been successful and there will be additional businesses that want to seek out being a part of it. Additionally, she said there have been no concerns about the DORA in terms of safety or sanitation.
“Our feedback from the Special Improvement District and from our downtown businesses has been very positive since this has been in place,” Tretter said.
She said an updated draft of the application will be provided. As to next steps, council would need to take action within 45 days of the application and, after 30 days and no later than 60 days, hold a hearing.
Council President Mark Hollenbaugh requested that a hearing on the matter be held Aug. 15 at 6:45 p.m.
In other business, council introduced an ordinance allowing Public Services Director Joe Fawcett to contract with Penchura LLC for improvements at Carter Park associated with the new inclusive playground.
According to a legislative package document prepared for council, council in January passed a resolution allowing an application for an Ohio EPA recycled tire grant at the playground; the material would be used as the rubber base. The grant application was successful. However, “at the time of the application, it was originally thought that Wood County Plays would serve as a subrecipient for the grant as it is administering the project contract. However, now that the grant has been awarded and staff has learned about the grant administration details, it is recommended that the city administer the grant. The city and Wood County Plays have a productive working relationship and this decision is by mutual agreement.” To allow the city to administer the grant, “it will require legislation authorizing the city to contract with the firm Wood County Plays has been working with, obtained quotes from, and coordinated with for the installation of the rubber base portion for the project.”