PERRYSBURG — The Perrysburg Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area officially begins on Wednesday.
Permitted establishments include: Stella’s Restaurant, Zingo’s Mediterranean, Rose and Thistle, Casa Barron, Swig Restaurant and Inside the Five Brewing Co.
The boundaries of the DORA are at the south side of Front Street and continue south on Louisiana Avenue, stopping at the north side of the railroad tracks on Louisiana Avenue, and continuing west along Third Street to the east side of Walnut Street.
The Perrysburg DORA hours are Monday through Sunday, noon-10 p.m. Beverages must be purchased by 10 p.m. and consumed by 11 p.m.
Patrons must dispose of their DORA cup before entering another establishment or when leaving the DORA boundaries. All laws regarding open containers, public intoxication, and impaired driving apply to areas inside and outside the DORA boundaries.
Additional information and DORA rules can be found at: www.doraperrysburg.com.