Aidan Craig, left, a freshman at Bowling Green State University, along with Freddie and Frieda, the university’s mascots, look on Monday evening as fireworks light the night sky on campus. University officials honored graduating seniors in the Class of 2021 with the display. The special salute is part of BGSU’s Senior Week Celebration, which allows future graduates to mark their accomplishments with a week’s worth of events and activities.

1
0
0
0
0