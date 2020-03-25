In this photo provided by a passenger who requested to be anonymous, passengers get ready before the doors close on a flight departing from Cusco, Peru, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Anna, a 33-year-old American who had run out of life-saving medication while stranded in a Peruvian hotel room, boarded the plane home. She and her husband had been stuck as the South American nation denied landing to planes sent to bring them and others home.