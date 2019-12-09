Otterbein holds cookie walk

PEMBERVILLE — The Friends of Otterbein Pemberville are holding a Cookie Walk on Friday at the Otterbein Senior Life location, 20311 Pemberville Road.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. and will continue until 3 p.m, or until the last cookie “walks” out the door. A number of bakers and organizations are baking cookies and making candy to be sold. Customers will receive a container to use as they experience the cookie walk and can buy as many dozens of the homemade goodies they choose. Items are sold by the dozen.