An Ottawa County man whose wife died after a traffic crash in Lake Township will spend time in prison.
William Koperski, 39, was transferred from the jail Friday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
Jessica Koperski’s father spoke before the sentencing.
“For a long time, I loved Will like a son. I don’t love Will like a son now and whether I will love Will like a son ever again, I doubt it,” said Joseph Phillips.
“He took my daughter’s life, and my daughter will never be here again. Will will be here, and I really don’t care if he’s here and I never will care if he’s here.”
Jessica Koperski, 35, died June 2 due to complications from blunt head trauma she suffered after being ejected from a vehicle in which she was a passenger. William Koperski was the driver.
William Koperski was indicted in August for three counts aggravated vehicular homicide, all second-degree felonies; possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony; and three counts operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance, all first-degree misdemeanors.
He pleaded guilty in November to aggravated vehicular homicide, a third-degree felony, one count OVI and the possession charge.
The remaining charges were dismissed.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Boos reminded the court that the purpose of felony sentencing is the protect the public from future crimes by the defendant and to punish the defendant for his conduct while deterring others from operating a vehicle in the condition the defendant was in on May 30, 2020.
Koperski had in his system double the legal limits for methamphetamine and cocaine metabolite, as well as fentanyl, Boos said, and added that fentanyl also was found in the vehicle.
“The severity and seriousness of the offense speaks for itself,” Boos said.
Koperski had skipped bond for nearly eight months before Friday’s proceedings.
“He didn’t suddenly decide to turn himself in. He had to be located, arrested and brought here after the eight-month absence while this case was pending,” Boos said.
Any remorse he shows cannot be genuine, he said.
Boos asked for a sentence of five years.
“Anything less, it’s the state’s view, would demean the seriousness of the defendant’s conduct,” he said.
Phillips said it was Boos’ choice to do drugs and drive.
“He’s lucky he didn’t kill somebody else,” Phillips said.
“The bottom line is, he killed my daughter. There’s nothing I can say or do to make things any better or any worse for him except to say I’m sorry for Will and I’m sorry for what his life is going to be like because I hope he hurts as bad or worse than I do.”
Phillips asked the court to put Koperski away as long as possible to keep him off the streets.
“He’s not good, he’s evil.”
“William’s reckless actions have caused the death of a wife, a daughter, and a mother,” said defense attorney Justin Daler. “I think he has come to the point now he realizes he was extremely reckless.”
Koperski said his behavior was reckless and cost him, too.
“She wasn’t just my wife, she was my best friend, my lover and my co-worker. … She was really remarkable, a great woman, that’s why I married her,” he said. “I messed up, I messed up bad.”
On May 30, Koperski was driving a 2005 Ford Explorer SUV southbound on Interstate 280 when he traveled off the left side of the roadway and overcorrected. The vehicle came to final rest on the left side of the roadway near Moline Martin Road in Lake Township.
His wife, a passenger in his vehicle, was ejected. She was not wearing a seatbelt.
Both Koperskis were transported to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo with serious life-threatening injuries.
Koperski had overdosed three hours earlier and required a dose of Narcan by the Oregon Police Department.
Reconstruction and review of the air bag modular showed Koperski was driving 83 mph at the time of the incident.
Kuhlman said at the time of this offense, Koperski was out on bond from Ottawa County Municipal Court.
He said he received letters on behalf of the victim.
“Nothing is more tragic than the death of Mrs. Koperski,” he said.
He said Koperski had posted on social media references to his relationship with his wife, including “before you get married, please read the fine print and side effects.”
There also is information that Jessica was reaching out to family members on the days before the incident, he said.
“You chose to drive, you chose to put the public at risk, obviously you chose to put at risk your own life and you caused the death of your wife,” Kuhlman said.
He imposed a sentence of four years in prison for the aggravated vehicle homicide charge, 180 days for the OVI charge and 12 months for the possession charge.
The sentences are to be served concurrently, with credit given for time served.
Kuhlman also imposed a five-year driver’s license suspension and mandated two years of post-release control after Koperski is released from prison.