An Ottawa County man has pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle homicide after his wife was killed in a vehicle crash while he was driving impaired.
William Koperski, 38, Martin, appeared Friday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. He was transported from the jail for the hearing.
Koperski had been indicted in August 2020 on three counts aggravated vehicular homicide, all second-degree felonies; possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony; two counts operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance, both first-degree misdemeanors; and operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, also a first-degree misdemeanor.
Koperski accepted an offer to plead guilty to amended aggravated vehicular homicide, a third-degree felony; operating a vehicle while impaired, a first-degree misdemeanor; and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
The remaining charges will be dismissed at sentencing.
Kuhlman said the vehicular homicide charge has a potential for 60 months in prison and a mandatory driver’s license suspension of three years to life. The OVI has a possible 180 days while the possession charge carries a possible sentence of up to 12 months in prison.
The victim’s surviving relatives have been told of the plea, said Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Boos.
On May 30, Koperski was driving a 2005 Ford Explorer SUV southbound on Interstate 280 when he reportedly traveled off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, rolled the vehicle and came to final rest on the left side of the roadway near Moline Martin Road in Lake Township.
His wife, a passenger in his vehicle, was seriously injured after being ejected. She was not wearing a seatbelt.
Both Koperskis were transported to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo with serious life-threatening injuries.
Jessica Koperski died June 2 due to complications from blunt head trauma, Boos said.
“The manner of this crash is consistent with impairment,” Boos said. “A marked lanes violation is most common among impaired drivers.”
He said Koperski had overdosed earlier in the day and required a dose of Narcan by the Oregon Police Department.
Boos said medical records showed methamphetamine, benzodiazepine, cocaine and opiates in Koperski’s system upon his arrival at the hospital.
A urine sample taken from the defendant showed drastic amounts of cocaine and meth, twice the legal limit for both. A search of his vehicle turned up fentanyl.
“Certainly, the high level of cocaine, methamphetamine in conjunction with possible fentanyl use would have certainly been impairing at the time of the crash,” Boos said.
Reconstruction and review of the air bag modular showed Koperski was driving 83 mph at the time of the incident, he said.
“(Due to) the manner in which the crash occurred, double the legal limit for methamphetamine and cocaine, the state would have established not only the recklessness, but the defendant was impaired,” Boos said.
“We do not dispute any of the fact,” said defense attorney Justin Daler.
Sentencing was set for Jan. 14.