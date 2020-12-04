TONTOGANY — Otsego Local Schools, which have been in-person since school started in August, will go remote two days this month, before resuming face-to-face learning in January.
In a letter to parents, Superintendent Adam Koch said Dec. 21 and 22 will be remote learning practice days.
“This is only to prepare for the worst-case scenario of going 100% remote. We believe planning and preparation are key to success and this is why we will be testing our remote learning plan these days,” he said.
Wood County coronavirus cases continue to rise, with the area being on the “purple” watch list for the state last week.
“We believe that due to our community commitment and understanding of our restart plan, Otsego has been able to open and stay open for 5-day a week instruction for our students. We believe that in-person learning continues to be important for academic growth and mental/social health,” Koch said.
Dec. 21 and 22 are the last two days before extended break around the holidays.
“We want to make sure our plans for remote learning will work as we have envisioned, should the need arise to put them into use,” he said.
On the two days, students will remain at home and will engage with their teachers through Otsego’s distance learning platforms.
“These will be considered regular school days for students, so attendance is expected and will be tracked. In the coming days, the students in each building will be given a list of expectations for how this process will work,” Koch said. “In the future, if we have to go online because of staffing issues, student spread, government mandates, or other reasons outside of our control it will be different than last spring. We will have to track attendance and we will be delivering new content."
Otsego’s first day back after the break is Jan. 5.
“This day will be back to normal and will be in person,” he said. “All students will return to school on Jan. 5 and in-person learning will continue on from that date, as it has been all year.
Nova Students - Dec. 21-22 will be normal school days, continuing online lessons.
Extended Care - Dec. 21 and 22 will be closed. Extended care will resume with normal hours on Jan. 5.
“Once again, this is only a test of our remote learning plan. We hope that we will never have to actually go remote but the decision could be taken out of our hands, and we want to be prepared,” Koch said.